Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Oil-Dri Corporation of America Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Oil-Dri Corporation of America had debt of US$8.88m at the end of October 2021, a reduction from US$9.86m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$13.1m in cash, so it actually has US$4.17m net cash.

How Strong Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ODC Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America had liabilities of US$38.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$29.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$13.1m as well as receivables valued at US$43.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$11.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a market capitalization of US$223.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Oil-Dri Corporation of America also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Oil-Dri Corporation of America saw its EBIT drop by 5.1% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Oil-Dri Corporation of America will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Oil-Dri Corporation of America has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Oil-Dri Corporation of America generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Oil-Dri Corporation of America's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$4.17m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of -US$5.5m, being 95% of its EBIT. So we don't think Oil-Dri Corporation of America's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

