Oil-Dri Corporation of America Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common and Class B Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation announces quarterly cash dividends and plans an earnings discussion webcast in June 2025.

$ODC Insider Trading Activity

$ODC insiders have traded $ODC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA G SCHELAND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $173,175

CHRISTOPHER B LAMSON (Group VP of Retail & Wholesale) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,997 shares for an estimated $170,627 .

. AMY RYAN sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $87,738

$ODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ODC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.155 per share of the Company’s Common Stock and $0.1165 per share of the Company’s Class B Stock.





The cash dividends will be payable on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025. Oil-Dri has paid cash dividends continuously each year since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for twenty-one consecutive years.





The Company’s press release outlining its performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be issued after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Oil-Dri will host an earnings discussion via a live webcast on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Participation details will be posted on the Company’s website’s



Events



page approximately one week prior to the call.







About Oil-Dri Corporation of America







Oil-Dri Corporation of America (“Oil-Dri”) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to



Create Value from Sorbent Minerals



. To learn more about the Company, please visit



oildri.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about future events, our future performance, the future of our business, our plans and strategies, projections, anticipated trends, the economy and other future developments and their potential effects on us. In addition, we, or others on our behalf, may make forward-looking statements in other press releases or written statements, or in our communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, webcasts, phone calls and conference calls. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “expect,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “assume,” “potential,” “strive,” and similar references to future periods.





Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, intended, expected, believed, estimated, projected, planned or otherwise expressed in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by law, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.





Contact:





Leslie A. Garber





Director of Investor Relations





Oil-Dri Corporation of America









InvestorRelations@oildri.com









(312) 321-1515





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.