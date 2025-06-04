Oil-Dri Corporation of America Announces Dividend Increase, Marking 22nd Consecutive Year of Growth

Oil-Dri Corporation increased its quarterly dividend, marking 22 years of growth and reflecting strong financial performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation of America announced a 2.5-cent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, establishing a rate of $0.18 per share for Common Stock and $0.135 for Class B Stock, reflecting a 16% rise for both categories. This marks the company's 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth and highlights its strong financial position and commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders. The cash dividends will be payable on August 22, 2025, to stockholders of record by August 8, 2025. Oil-Dri has paid cash dividends each year since 1974 and continues to focus on balanced growth and prudent capital management. The company will release its third-quarter performance report on June 5, 2025, followed by an earnings discussion webcast on June 6, 2025.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a 2.5-cent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth.

The approved dividends reflect an approximate 16% increase for both classes of stock, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Oil-Dri has maintained continuous cash dividends since 1974, underscoring the company's sustained fiscal strength and disciplined capital management.

The increase in dividends signals management's confidence in the company’s future and commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite the increase in dividends, the company’s decision to do so may raise concerns among investors about its long-term growth prospects, especially given that it follows a recent stock split.



The reliance on forward-looking statements may signal uncertainty in the company's future performance and risk exposure, which could undermine investor confidence.



The press release does not provide specific financial results or performance metrics for the recent quarter, leaving investors without concrete data to assess the company’s financial health.

FAQ

What is the new dividend amount declared by Oil-Dri Corporation?

Oil-Dri Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share for Common Stock and $0.135 for Class B Stock.

How many consecutive years has Oil-Dri increased its dividend?

This marks the 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth for Oil-Dri Corporation.

When will the cash dividends be payable?

The cash dividends will be payable on August 22, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.

How long has Oil-Dri been paying dividends?

Oil-Dri has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974, demonstrating its fiscal strength.

When will Oil-Dri's earnings discussion be held?

The earnings discussion will take place via a live webcast on June 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

$ODC Insider Trading Activity

$ODC insiders have traded $ODC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER B LAMSON (Group VP of Retail & Wholesale) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,997 shares for an estimated $170,627 .

. ELLEN-BLAIR CHUBE sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $148,785

AMY RYAN sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $87,738

$ODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ODC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today declared a two and a half-cent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend per share of Common Stock, marking the 22



nd



consecutive year of dividend growth. The approved dividends will be $0.18 per share of the Company’s Common Stock and $0.135 per share of the Company’s Class B Stock, an approximate 16% increase for both classes of stock.





Oil-Dri has paid cash dividends continuously each year since 1974, demonstrating the Company’s sustained fiscal strength and disciplined capital management over time.





“This significant increase in our dividend reflects both our strong financial position and confidence in the Company’s future.” said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri. “Coming on the heels of our stock split, this action also underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful long-term value to our stockholders. As we move forward, we remain focused on balancing steady growth with prudent capital allocation.”





The cash dividends will be payable on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.





The Company’s press release outlining its performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be issued after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Oil-Dri will host an earnings discussion via a live webcast on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Participation details will be posted on the Company’s website’s



Events



page approximately one week prior to the call.







About Oil-Dri Corporation of America







Oil-Dri Corporation of America (“Oil-Dri”) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to



Create Value from Sorbent Minerals



. To learn more about the Company, please visit



oildri.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about future events, our future performance, the future of our business, our plans and strategies, projections, anticipated trends, the economy and other future developments and their potential effects on us. In addition, we, or others on our behalf, may make forward-looking statements in other press releases or written statements, or in our communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, webcasts, phone calls and conference calls. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “expect,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “assume,” “potential,” “strive,” and similar references to future periods.





Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, intended, expected, believed, estimated, projected, planned or otherwise expressed in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by law, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.





Contact:





Leslie A. Garber





Director of Investor Relations





Oil-Dri Corporation of America









InvestorRelations@oildri.com









(312) 321-1515



