Oil-Dri Corp Of America Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Oil-Dri Corp Of America (ODC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.46 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $16.38 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $120.49 million from $127.95 million last year.

Oil-Dri Corp Of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.46 Mln. vs. $16.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $120.49 Mln vs. $127.95 Mln last year.

