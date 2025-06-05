Oil-Dri Corp Of America Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Oil-Dri Corp Of America (ODC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.64 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $7.78 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $115.501 million from $106.779 million last year.

Oil-Dri Corp Of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.64 Mln. vs. $7.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $115.501 Mln vs. $106.779 Mln last year.

