Oil-Dri Corp Of America Announces Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Oil-Dri Corp Of America (ODC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.52 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $11.64 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $126.32 million from $115.50 million last year.

Oil-Dri Corp Of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.52 Mln. vs. $11.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $126.32 Mln vs. $115.50 Mln last year.

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