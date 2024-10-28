News & Insights

Oil Dragged 5% Lower as Dow Halts Losing Streak

October 28, 2024 — 04:27 pm EDT

October 28, 2024

Mega caps drove stocks higher to start the week, with all three indexes marking solid gains. The Dow snapped a five-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq tried -- but failed -- to capture a new record peak. The S&P 500 recovered from its brief Friday pullback, with all eyes now on the incoming "Magnificent 7" earnings reports, with five due out just this week. Oil continued its steep descent after Israel's strike on Iran did not compromise crude production.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. What's next for Palantir Technologies (PLTR) after it hit the $100 billion market cap threshold. (MarketWatch)
  2. JPMorgan & Chase (JPM) is suing customers that allegedly stole large amounts of cash from the company through a technical glitch. (CNBC)
  3. Biogen preps for its quarterly earnings call.
  4. Chipmaker brushes off lackluster outlook.
  5. EV stock lands rare analyst bull note.

Oil Suffers Steep Losses After Airstrike

After Israel's airstrike missed key crude supply inventories this weekend, black gold has suffered steep losses. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $4.40, or 6.1%, to settle at $67.38 per barrel for the session.

Gold was flat today, as the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield strengthened. Gold for December delivery remained near breakeven at $2,755 at last check.

Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
