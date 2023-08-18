Oil Down as China's Economic Woes Eclipse Signs of Tight Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures are set to open lower after a three-day selloff, with megacap growth stocks among lead decliners, as evidence of a resilient U.S. economy fanned fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down in early trading and are on course to snap a 7-week winning streak as China's economic woes eclipse signs of tight supply. China’s post-pandemic recovery has been sluggish, weakened by tepid domestic consumption, faltering factory activity and ailing property sector, raising concerns that Beijing will not meet its annual growth target of 5% without substantial stimulus measures. Concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not quite finished with hiking interest rates to tackle inflation also weighed on prices.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading and are on track for a weekly loss, as forecasts for the end of August turned cooler for the Northeast in particular.

By Sector:

US INTEGRATEDS

Workers at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will begin voting from Friday to decide if they want to strike due to disputes over wages and working conditions, a union alliance said.

Chevron reported a process unit upset which led to flaring event at chevron Richmond, California refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 391,723 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 321.6554 per share.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Ingersoll Rand has completed the acquisition of Howden Roots LLC (“Roots”) from Chart Industries in an all-cash transaction of approximately $300 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced that 2,350,602 of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (Series H Shares) were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series I of Enbridge (Series I Shares), effective on September 1, 2023. As a result, on September 1, 2023, Enbridge will have 11,649,398 Series H Shares and 2,350,602 Series I Shares issued and outstanding.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower as investors bet on interest rates staying elevated for longer than previously expected. European shares sank to their lowest in over a month amid rate jitters and China economic woes. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest weekly loss in eight months while China stocks fell as investor sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of concrete stimulus to boost consumption and support a troubled real estate sector. Oil prices eased, while gold rose on a weaker dollar.

