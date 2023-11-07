Oil Dips, Pressured by Mixed Economic Data Out of China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which slipped this morning as investor sentiment lost momentum following six-consecutive sessions of gains for the benchmark indices. Earnings season continued to wind down today for energy and there is no major economic data on tap. Results from Occidental Petroleum and Ovintiv are due out later this week.

After posting low conviction gains yesterday, WTI and Brent turned sharply lower this morning, pressured by mixed economic data out of China which offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts. Lingering weak economic growth in Europe that is weighing on manufacturing sentiment and news that Venezuela's state-owned oil company is in talks with local and foreign oilfield firms to boost output after sanctions relief, also weighed on prices. Reports today showed that while China's crude oil imports in October rose both year on year and month on month, its total exports contracted at a quicker pace than expected. Expectations of crude run reductions by China-based refiners over the next two months which would further limit demand, have also started to rise. On the supply side, markets are waiting to see if Saudi Arabia and Russia are ready to rein in production voluntarily beyond the end of the year in addition to a broader deal among the OPEC+ producer group. With no government inventory expected this week due to a planned systems upgrade, traders will be paying closer attention to this afternoon’s API industry data. The EIA will resume its regular schedule on November 13.

Natural gas futures accelerated their slide lower, continuing to reel on reports showing record output and on forecasts for mild weather to continue through late November, keeping heating demand low and allowing utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for at least a couple more weeks. The lack of a storage report this week from the EIA has also added to the market volatility with investors having to rely mainly on weather forecast. Data shows average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.3 bcfd so far in November from a record 104.2 bcfd in October. On a daily basis, output hit an all-time high of 108.0 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 107.7 bcfd just two days earlier on Nov. 2. Meteorologists projected the weather would go from warmer than normal from Nov. 6 to 11 to near normal from Nov. 11 to 14 and then back to warmer than normal from Nov. 15 to 21.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil announced that Dina Powell McCormick will join its board of directors, effective January 1. Ms. Powell McCormick is currently vice chairman, president and global head of Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment and advisory firm, and previously spent 16 years at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., most recently as a member of its Management Committee.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco announced third quarter 2023 result. Company continues to deliver robust earnings while progressing its growth strategy. Net income: $32.6 billion (Q3 2022: $42.4 billion). Cash flow from operating activities: $31.4 billion (Q3 2022: $54.0 billion). Free cash flow: $20.3 billion (Q3 2022: $45.0 billion); Gearing ratio: -7.6% as at September 30, 2023, compared to -7.9% at end of 2022; Q2 base dividend of $19.5 billion paid in the third quarter; Q3 base dividend of $19.5 billion to be paid in the fourth quarter; First performance-linked dividend distribution of $9.9 billion paid in Q3; second distribution of approximately $9.9 billion to be paid in Q4 based on combined full-year 2022 and nine-month 2023 results

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that it has received a decision not to oppose from the European Commission for the acquisition of certain European retail assets from TotalEnergies, which was previously announced on March 16, 2023. The Corporation anticipates the completion of the acquisition to take place in December 2023.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol to Equal Weight from Overweight.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the company’s normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 133,160,021 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2023 and ending November 8, 2024.

U.S. E&PS

Coterra Energy reported third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Third-Quarter 2023 Highlights: Net Income (GAAP) totaled $323 million, or $0.43 per share. Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) was $373 million, or $0.50 per share. Cash Flow From Operating Activities (GAAP) totaled $758 million. Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) totaled $796 million. Capital expenditures for drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (GAAP) totaled $546 million. Accrued capital expenditures from drilling, completion and other fixed asset additions (non-GAAP) totaled $542 million, near the low end of our guidance range of $540 - $610 million, due primarily to delayed infrastructure spend and non-operated activity that we expect to move into 4Q23. Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) totaled $250 million.

Crescent Energy announced results for the third quarter of 2023, published its 2022 Sustainability Report and declared a quarterly cash dividend for the period of $0.12 per share. Crescent reported $131 million of net loss and $59 million of Adjusted Net Income in the third quarter. The Company generated $290 million of Adjusted EBITDAX, $189 million of Operating Cash Flow and $160 million of Levered Free Cash Flow for the period. Third quarter production averaged 157 Mboe/d (46% oil and 62% liquids). Average realized prices per Boe, including and excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, were $39.92 and $43.73, respectively. Third quarter operating expense and adjusted operating expense excluding production and other taxes(1), stated on a per Boe basis, were $18.74 and $15.45, respectively, and were in line with expectations. Production and other taxes during the period were $2.53 per Boe. G&A expense and Adjusted Recurring Cash G&A (includes Manager Compensation and excludes non-cash equity-based compensation) totaled $44 million and $21 million, respectively.

Crescent Point Energy announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire Hammerhead Energy, an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer, for total consideration of approximately $2.55 billion, including approximately $455 million in assumed net debt, consisting of cash and common shares of the Company.

Crescent Point Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 48,550,000 Crescent Point common shares at $10.30 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CDN$500 million. Crescent Point intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund the cash portion of the consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Hammerhead Energy Inc., an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer, which was announced today in a separate news release issued by Crescent Point. Total consideration for the Transaction is approximately CDN$2.55 billion.

Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Diamondback's third quarter 2023 net income was $915 million, or $5.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $990 million, or $5.49 per diluted share. Third quarter 2023 net cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 billion. Through the first nine months of 2023, Diamondback's net cash provided by operating activities was $4.3 billion. Third quarter 2023 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest was $1.7 billion.

Talos Energy announced its operational and financial results for fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter 2023 Highlights: Production of 63.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (76% oil, 83% liquids), inclusive of 2.4 MBoe/d of impacts from sustained loop currents requiring intermittent shut-ins of Talos's HP-1 floating production unit and associated infrastructure, as well as additional downtime; Revenue of $383.1 million, driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $80.75 per barrel for oil, $17.02 per barrel for natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), and $2.81 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") for natural gas; Net Loss of $2.1 million, or $0.02 Net Loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income* of $18.6 million, or $0.15 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA* of $248.8 million and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA* of $255.2 million; Capital expenditures of $194.6 million, inclusive of plugging and abandonment and Carbon Capture & Sequestration ("CCS"); Net cash provided by operating activities of $65.7 million; Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $8.5 million, excluding the $74.85 million cash received at closing of the partial sale in Talos Energy Mexico 7, S. de R.L. de C.V. ("Talos Mexico") to an affiliate of Grupo Carso.

According to Reuters, Vital Energy filed for stock shelf of up to $1.4 million shares of common stock, by the selling stockholder.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KLX Energy Services Holdings reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $220.6 million, which was consistent with third quarter 2022 revenue of $221.6 million. The flat revenue reflects a strong quarter in the Rocky Mountains business segment and an increase in Southwest due to the addition of the Greene's business, offsetting the slowdown in activity in Northeast/Mid-Con. On a product line basis, drilling, completion, production and intervention services contributed approximately 24%, 51%, 15% and 10%, respectively, to revenues for the third quarter of 2023. We experienced a shift in revenue mix with a greater contribution from our rentals and frac rentals product service lines. Utilization was down almost across the board driven by a 15% lower rig count and 10% lower frac spread count relative to third quarter 2022 but was offset by predominantly increased pricing. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.6 million, compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $11.1 million. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.2 million, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $12.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 1% to $36.7 million, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 16.6%, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.7%. Our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were flat compared to third quarter 2022, but we saw a shift in geographic mix with a more material contribution from the Rocky Mountains and Southwest as well as a 18% reduction in Corporate and other costs.

Nine Energy Service reported third quarter 2023 revenues of $140.6 million, net loss of $(13.3) million, or $(0.39) per diluted share and $(0.39) per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million. The Company had provided original third quarter 2023 revenue guidance between $140.0 and $150.0 million, with actual results coming within the provided range.

Wajax announced its 2023 third quarter results. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Selected Highlights for the Third Quarter: Third quarter revenue of $509.7 million , up 8.3% over 2022; Third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $50.0 million , up 28.0% over 2022; Third quarter adjusted net earnings of $20.7 million , up 24.4% over 2022; and Ended the quarter with record backlog of $599.2 million , up $48.0 million from June 30, 2023.

Weatherford International announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Honeywell to deliver a combined CygNet™ SCADA and Honeywell Emissions Management suite for advanced emissions management and accelerate customers’ decarbonization strategy.

DRILLERS

Diamond Offshore Drilling reported the following results for the third quarter of 2023. Revenue for the third quarter totaled $245 million compared to $282 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenue quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by the Ocean BlackHawk's completion of its Senegal contract and being in shipyard for upgrades and contract preparation work for the duration of the quarter along with the Ocean Patriot being between contracts, partially offset by the Ocean Apex's return to work after completion of its second quarter shipyard projects and special survey.

Valaris reported third quarter 2023 results. Net income was $17 million compared to net loss of $27 million in the second quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $40 million from $15 million in the second quarter primarily due to two jackups and one floater commencing contracts during the quarter after not working in the second quarter, as well as an increase in average daily revenue for both the floater and jackup fleets. These items were partially offset by higher reactivation expense and an increase in unplanned downtime related to several floaters. Adjusted EBITDAR increased to $91 million from $59 million in the second quarter. Revenues increased to $455 million from $415 million in the second quarter 2023. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $427 million from $388 million in the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to two jackups and one floater commencing contracts during the quarter after not working in the second quarter, as well as an increase in average daily revenue for both the floater and jackup fleets. These items were partially offset by an increase in unplanned downtime related to several floaters.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net income of $128.7 million or $1.97 per share; Adjusted net income of $131.9 million or $2.02 per share; Adjusted EBITDA of $345.1 million; Delivered record total throughput in Refining and quarterly earnings in Logistics; Returned $40.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share buy backs and in addition repurchased $20.0 million in shares subsequent to quarter end; Paid down $175.6 million in debt; Increased quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share in November.

Par Pacific Holdings reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Par Pacific reported net income of $171.4 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $267.4 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. Third quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income was $193.5 million, compared to $172.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $255.7 million, compared to $214.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Vertex Energy announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Vertex reported third quarter 2023 net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share, versus net income attributable to common shareholders of $22.2 million, or $0.15 per fully-diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.5 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 include an inventory valuation adjustment charge in the amount of $9.4 million during the quarter.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners, LP announced its financial results for the third quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $44.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to all partners was driven by higher interest expense, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses. Net cash provided in operating activities was $46.8 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $164.4 million in the third quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $61.4 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $65.6 million in the third quarter 2022. For the third quarter 2023, EBITDA was $98.2 million compared to $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022.

Kinder Morgan announced that it has agreed to acquire NextEra Energy Partner’s South Texas assets, STX Midstream, for $1.815 billion. The STX Midstream pipeline system includes a set of integrated, large diameter high pressure natural gas pipelines that connect the Eagle Ford basin to key growing Mexico and Gulf Coast demand markets. STX Midstream includes a 90% interest in the NET Mexico pipeline; MGI Enterprises, a PEMEX affiliate, owns the other 10%. STX Midstream owns and operates Eagle Ford Midstream, a 158-mile residue line connecting the Eagle Ford basin to the Agua Dulce Hub in Nueces County, Texas. Eagle Ford Midstream is connected to multiple pipeline systems, including KMI’s Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline and Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. STX Midstream also owns a 50% interest in Dos Caminos LLC, which is operated by, and the other 50% interest owned by, Howard Energy Partners (HEP). Dos Caminos has placed in service a 62-mile pipeline that connects HEP’s existing midstream pipeline and facilities in Webb County, Texas to KMI’s new Eagle Ford pipeline, which was recently placed in service. The portfolio of assets is highly contracted, with an average contract length over 8 years. Approximately 75% of the business is supported by take-or-pay contracts.

Pemex and New Fortress Energy have terminated a deal to develop potentially the country's first deepwater natural gas project that was signed a year ago, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Now Pemex wants to continue with the development of the Lakach gas field in the Gulf of Mexico and is in talks with other companies, the two sources said, without naming the companies. Still, one of the sources noted the project that was abandoned once before in 2016 for being too expensive has already cost over a billion dollars.

Targa Resources announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.150% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2034 at a price to the public of 99.779% and 99.949% of their face value, respectively. The Offering is expected to close on November 9, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures slipped ahead of remarks from some key Fed officials as investors look for more clues on the central bank's future interest rate trajectory. Also on the radar is the U.S. international trade balance data for September due later in the day. Separately, European shares fell slightly, dragged by energy stocks, while the Nikkei ended lower. Oil prices slipped as mixed economic data from China offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts. Gold prices eased as the dollar firmed.

