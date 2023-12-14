Oil Demand Slowdown to Persist in 2024, IEA Forecasts

As the world grapples with weakened economic conditions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) slashed its estimates for global oil demand in 2024.

The IEA said the oil market sentiment has become “decidedly bearish” in recent months, as a slowdown in global oil demand growth coincided with resilient non-OPEC+ supply.

The IEA's monthly report reveals a downward revision of 400,000 barrels per day in global oil demand growth, with Europe accounting for over half of this decline. The slowdown is expected to continue in 2024, with global gains halving to 1.1 million barrels per day, as major economies continue to struggle with sluggish growth. Additionally, efficiency improvements and the expanding electric vehicle fleet continue to curb oil use. The agency’s pessimism on oil demand stands in stark contrast to OPEC, who remains bullish on 2024 global oil demand.

While assessments of oil demand may vary, one effective method to gauge the situation is by examining oil spreads

“It is always challenging to get an accurate estimate on global oil demand,” says Bruce Liegel, a macro fund manager and author of the research newsletter Global Macro Playbook. “Crude oil spreads are the easiest way to see how oil demand is being impacted, and the spread has dropped dramatically since October.”

On the supply side, the IEA noted that non-OPEC production from the US, Brazil and Guyana is offsetting production cuts by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies. US oil supply has exceeded expectations by surpassing the 20 million barrels per day mark. Alongside record production from Brazil and Guyana and increased Iranian flows, global oil output is poised to rise by 1.8 million barrels per day to 101.9 million barrels per day for the year.

Non-OPEC+ nations are expected to be the driving force behind global gains in 2024, contributing to a projected increase of 1.2 million barrels per day, especially as OPEC+ deepens voluntary oil cuts.

“It is probable that OPEC+ will keep cutting production due to weakening demand and resilient non-OPEC supply,” notes Liegel in his research newsletter.

Oil consumption growth is anticipated to ease significantly in 2024, with demand baselines normalizing as Covid-related distortions fade. The ongoing rise in output and slowing demand growth will complicate efforts by key producers to defend their market share and maintain elevated oil prices.

At the time of writing, Brent futures are trading around $76/bbl, and WTI is close to $71/bbl, down from the highs in September and reflecting a bearish trend in oil markets.

