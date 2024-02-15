Oil demand growth losing momentum, IEA says

Adds detail on supply, paragraphs 5-6

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Global oil demand growth is losing momentum, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, as it trimmed its 2024 growth forecast.

The pace of expansion set to decelerate to 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, about half of the growth seen last year, in part due to a sharp slowdown in Chinese consumption, the agency said.

It had previously forecast 2024 demand growth of 1.24 million bpd.

"The expansive post-pandemic growth phase in global oil demand has largely run its course," the IEA said.

The Paris-based agency has predicted oil demand will peak by 2030 as the world shifts to cleaner energy, while the OPEC oil producers group expects oil use will keep rising for the next two decades.

On the supply side, IEA raised its projection for 2024, estimating supply will grow by 1.7 million bpd, driven by non-OPEC+ supply, versus its previous forecast of 1.5 million bpd.

