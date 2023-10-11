Oil Declines as Focus Shifts Away from Possibility of Supply Disruptions Due to Geopolitical Tensions in Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed-to-lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. Meanwhile, the major equity futures are higher as investors digest the latest PPI data and ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting minutes. The producer price index rose 0.5% for September, coming out higher than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% rise. While slightly higher than what economists expected, the September figure still represented a slowing from the 0.7% producer prices increase in the prior month.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending yesterday’s modest declines as focus shifts away from the possibility of supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Concerns over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas are easing, with Saudi Arabia saying on Tuesday it is working with regional and international partners to prevent the escalation of the situation in Gaza and neighboring areas. During a press conference in Morocco today that the Biden Administration has not ruled out new sanctions against Iran in relation to the conflict in the Middle East. Yellen also said the US has not in any way relaxed sanctions on Iranian oil exports. Market participants will be keeping an eye out for the EIA Short-term Energy Outlook due at 12:00 ET and API inventory data later today.

Natural gas futures are pivoting after six-consecutive days of gains after consensus for tomorrow's EIA storage report showed a build of +94 Bcf vs 5-yr average of +93 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Talks to halt the resumption of strikes at Chevron's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia made progress but stopped short of a deal to end months of labour disputes at the major export sites. Chevron and unions made progress in talks before Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, but did not land a deal, according to a union representative involved in the talks. Further talks are planned for Thursday, the representative added.

The head of Nigeria's oil regulator said he is "very optimistic" that oil major Exxon Mobil's asset sale to Seplat Energy can move forward, he told Reuters. The regulator last year refused to approve the $1.28 billion sale, which some in the industry say is key to getting much-needed investment into Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The head of Exxon Mobil's multi-billion-dollar shale oil business on Oct. 25 is scheduled to be appear before a Texas judge to enter a plea on a sexual assault charge, according to court records.

Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources jointly announced a definitive agreement for ExxonMobil to acquire Pioneer. The merger is an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion, or $253 per share, based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on October 5, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Pioneer shareholders will receive 2.3234 shares of ExxonMobil for each Pioneer share at closing. The implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is approximately $64.5 billion.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP has 18 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources in its portfolio that would meet its hurdle rate of return for investment, equating to 20 years of output at 2022 levels, it said in an investor presentation.

BP and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's (ADNOC) $2 billion bid to acquire a 50% stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed Energy remains on track, a BP executive has told investors. BP remained "very optimistic" about the deal despite the escalation of violence between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip in recent days, BP's head of gas and low carbon energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath told investors at a BP strategy day in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, according to sources present at the meeting.

Following the filing of a complaint against TotalEnergies for “manslaughter and a failure to assist people in danger" during the terrorist attacks that took place in northern Mozambique in March 2021, the Company, which was not provided access to this complaint, would like, first, to categorically reject these accusations and, second, to detail the emergency assistance provided by the Mozambique LNG teams and the resources they mobilized to evacuate more than 2,500 people (civilians, personnel, contractors and subcontractors) from the Afungi site where the Mozambique project is located. The conflict in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique predates gas development in the region and is linked to many factors unrelated to Mozambique LNG.

Qatar secured its largest and longest European gas supply deal from Doha's massive production expansion project, providing France with up to 3.5 million metric tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) a year for 27 years. Affiliates of QatarEnergy and France's TotalEnergies signed two long-term sales and purchase supply agreements for delivery to the Fos Cavaou LNG receiving terminal in southern France, with deliveries expected to start in 2026, a statement by QatarEnergy said. The LNG volumes will be sourced from the two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies that hold interests in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) and North field South (NFS) projects.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum Company proactively evaluates development plans and looks to enter into pipeline transportation contracts to mitigate market exposures and help ensure certainty of flow for its oil and gas production, in some cases multiple years in advance of development. Additionally, as the Company looks to optimize its operations and reduce exposures, in certain instances, the Company purchases oil and gas from third parties which is utilized to fulfill portions of its pipeline commitments.

Civitas Resources filed to sell 13.54M shares of common stock for holders.

Civitas Resources announced that it has priced a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of new 8.625% senior notes due 2030 at par. The Offering is expected to close on October 17, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund a portion of the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties, interests and related assets located in the Midland Basin from Vencer Energy, LLC.

Diamondback Energy presented certain information for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 regarding its derivative activity, realized prices, and weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. Realized Prices: Third quarter 2023 average unhedged realized prices were $81.57 per barrel of oil, $1.62 per Mcf of natural gas and $21.02 per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"). Third quarter 2023 average realized hedged prices were $80.51 per barrel of oil, $1.62 per Mcf of natural gas and $21.02 per barrel of NGLs. Derivative Activity: For the third quarter of 2023, Diamondback anticipates a net loss on cash settlements for derivative instruments of $24 million and a net loss on non-cash derivative instruments of $52 million. Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding: The components of basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands): Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 178,872.

According to Reuters, EOG Resources, for Q3, EOG anticipates a net gain of $43 million on the mark-to-market of its financial commodity derivative contracts.

Kosmos Energy announced an oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the Tiberius exploration well. Kosmos is operator of the well and has a 33.34% working interest alongside Occidental and Equinor ASA (both 33.33%).

Northern Oil and Gas announced an underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares from the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, which will include the repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Tellurian asked regulators for a three-year construction permit extension to complete its $25 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, according a government filing. The company received Federal Energy Regulatory Agency (FERC) approval in 2019 but did not start construction on its Driftwood LNG plant for three years. Tellurian is asking FERC, part of the Department of Energy, to extend its license into 2029 to complete the up to 27.6 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) Louisiana plant. If built, the plant would be one of the largest U.S. LNG export terminals. Global demand for LNG is expected to grow by more than 50% by 2035 from 2022 levels, according to Michael Stoppard, global gas strategy lead at data provider S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Bernstein initiated coverage of the following companies: Antero Resources with Market-Perform rating and a $29 price target; Range Resources with Market-Perform rating and a $32 price target; EQT with Underperform rating and a $30 price target

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that Montana Renewables LLC ("MRL") has entered into a Supply and Offtake Agreement ("S&O Agreement") with Wells Fargo. This Agreement replaces MRL's previous inventory financing agreement with Macquarie. The S&O Agreement streamlines the administration of MRL's inventory financing process, provides increased inventory advance rates, and has a three-year term.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer announced the pricing of its $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.050% senior notes due 2026, $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.100% senior notes due 2028, $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.400% senior notes due 2030 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.550% senior notes due 2033 at a price to the public of 99.941%, 99.887%, 99.885% and 99.886%, respectively, of their face value. The sale of the senior notes is expected to settle on October 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Energy Transfer intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $3.973 billion (before offering expenses) from this offering to refinance existing indebtedness, including borrowings under our revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures ticked higher as Treasury yields retreated, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting. European stocks inched higher as Novo Nordisk shares surged after a positive update on its diabetes drug Ozempic, though weak results from LVMH capped gains. Supported by a rally in chip stocks, Japan's Nikkei closed at the highest level in two weeks. Gold prices rose to a near two-week high while the dollar edged lower. Oil prices edged lower as supply disruption concerns from the conflict in Middle East eased. Producer prices data is scheduled for release later in the day.

