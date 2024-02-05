Oil Continues Losses as Concerns Over “Higher-for-longer” Interest Rates and Higher Dollar Outweigh Geopolitical Tension in Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and major equity futures which are modestly lower as traders are cautious following Fed Chairman Powell’s hawkish tone last week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are adding to last week’s sharp losses as concerns over “higher-for-longer” interest rates and a higher dollar outweighs increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Over the weekend, the White House national security adviser said the U.S. intends to launch more strikes at Iran-backed groups in the Middle East. This comes as the U.S and Britain targeted Tehran-aligned factions in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the past three days. The U.S Central Command also said they conducted strikes in self-defense against seven Houthi anti-ship missiles preparing to launch against vessels in the Red Sea. Elsewhere, two Ukrainian attack drones struck the largest oil refinery in southern Russia on Saturday which is the latest in a series of long-range attacks on Russian oil facilities.

Natural gas futures are lower as forecasts Sunday afternoon have everywhere West of the Rockies ex-TX, CO and NM experiencing above-normal temperatures.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said it will continue to pursue a lawsuit against two activist investors even after they withdrew a shareholder proposal on climate change, setting up a clash over what constitutes legitimate debate between a public company and its owners.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell has made a final investment decision to build a gas supply facility in Nigeria to feed a fertiliser plant owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, the company said in a statement. The new facility will supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from the Iseni field to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical plant for 10 years, according to the deal agreed by Shell and its joint venture partners TotalEnergies, Eniand the state oil firm NNPC Ltd.

Norwegian natural gas exports were curtailed on Monday morning due to an unplanned outage at the Nyhamna processing plant following a power cut at the weekend amid high winds, operator Shell said.

Shell and Trinidad's National Gas Company (NGC) will pay Venezuela no less than 45% of gross revenues from the Dragon gas production project off Venezuela's coast, according to license terms published.

According to Financial Times, top oil industry executives have hit out at US President Joe Biden’s decision to pause approvals for new liquefied natural gas export terminals, with Shell’s CEO warning it will “erode confidence” in an industry that has become a pillar of the global energy system.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.13 per Class B unit, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2024. Today’s announcement represents a 13 percent increase to Magnolia’s quarterly dividend rate and would provide an annualized dividend of $0.52 per share. Magnolia expects to declare its next quarterly dividend in May for payment in June.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes said that oil & gas prices saw volatility in Q4 2023, beginning of 2024, and this will likely have some influence on upstream development plans. In Q4 2023, incurred additional costs related to a planned workforce reduction, primarily in OFSE.

Oceaneering International announced that its Manufactured Products segment won multiple contracts during the fourth quarter of 2023, with anticipated aggregate revenue of approximately $200 million. The anticipated revenues from these contracts, primarily with international oil and gas operators and marine construction companies, range in value from less than $10 million to greater than $100 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Multiple units were shut at Phillips 66's 208,000 barrels per day Ponca city refinery in Oklahoma during the evening of Feb 1, Wood Mackenzie said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures dipped, pressured by rising Treasury yields, as investors turned cautious on the timing of interest rate cuts while awaiting more quarterly reports from corporate America. European shares edged higher on upbeat earnings reports. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei closed higher buoyed by a weaker yen. The dollar rose, while gold dropped and oil prices fell. Separately, ISM is set to report its non-manufacturing PMI reading for January later in the day.

