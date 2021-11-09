US Markets

Oil companies valued at under $1 bln should join together - Africa Oil

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Oil companies with a valuation of less than $1 billion should look at joining together, Africa Oil Corp CEO Keith Hill told a conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil companies with a valuation of less than $1 billion should look at joining together, Africa Oil Corp AOI.TO CEO Keith Hill told a conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

Oil companies need to have at least $2-3 billion in market capitalisation "to be taken seriously," he said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular