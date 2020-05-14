Oil Climbs on Drop in U.S. Crude Stockpiles, IEA Forecast

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, weighed down by another steep sell-off set for the open in broader equities. S&P 500 futures are lower by more than 1% as of this writing at ~8:50 AM ET. Continued concerns of ongoing economic malaise and potential second waves of COVID-19 resurgences across the globe as stay-at-home orders begin to loosen are sending investors into safe-haven assets such as Treasurys and the U.S. Dollar.

WTI crude oil and Brent crude oil futures are both higher by about 2%. Prices rose on Thursday after a drop in U.S. crude stocks and an IEA forecast for lower global stockpiles in the second half, but the Brent benchmark still hovered around $30 a barrel as a weak demand picture curbed gains. Prices have ticked up in the last two weeks as some countries relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns to allow factories and shops to reopen. However, the emergence of new cases in South Korea and China has raised concerns over a possible second wave of infections that would weigh on economic recovery and fuel demand.

Natural gas futures are higher by 1%. Weekly inventory data is expected to show a build of 107 bcf, against the 5-year average of +85 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil completed the restart of the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 369,024-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said. The 120,000-bpd FCC and a 75,000-bpd reformer were shut on Monday, May 11, by a power outage that hit several units on the north side of the refinery, the sources said. Exxon began restarting the FCC on Tuesday, May 12.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has cut the volume of crude it will supply to at least three buyers in Asia by 10%-30% for June, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The cuts were made against volumes that the buyers had nominated for June-loading supplies, the refining sources told Reuters.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Total's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is operating at 73% of its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity as repairs are under way to the heat exchanger on the reformer, said Gulf Coast market sources. The 35,000-bpd-capacity catalytic reformer is operating at reduced production while the work is under way, the sources said.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources announced that it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering 40,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. In addition, the Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional shares of common stock at the same price per share. The offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $190.4 million (exclusive of the underwriters’ 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering toward the redemption of the outstanding Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Birchcliff Energy announced its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the confirmation of the borrowing base limit under its credit facilities at $1.0 billion. Q1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Achieved quarterly average production of 73,580 boe/d in Q1 2020, a 2% decrease from Q1 2019. Liquids accounted for approximately 22% of Birchcliff’s total production in Q1 2020 as compared to approximately 21% in Q1 2019. Delivered adjusted funds flow of $36.9 million, or $0.14 per basic common share, in Q1 2020, a 68% decrease in each case from Q1 2019. Achieved low operating expense of $3.14/boe in Q1 2020, an 8% decrease from Q1 2019. Realized an operating netback of $9.32/boe in Q1 2020, a 46% decrease from Q1 2019. Continued with the successful and efficient execution of its 2020 capital program, drilling 18 (18.0 net) wells, completing 14 (14.0 net) wells and bringing 4 (4.0 net) wells on production in Q1 2020. Total F&D capital expenditures were $132.4 million in the quarter. Paid approximately $7.0 million in common share dividends in Q1 2020. Birchcliff performed an impairment test on its petroleum and natural gas properties and equipment at March 31, 2020 and such assets were not impaired.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Bonavista Energy reported to shareholders its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. First Quarter Operational And Financial Accomplishments: Achieved production of 66,805 boe per day, six percent greater than prior quarter and three percent ahead of budget; Executed a successful E&D program, spending $33.4 million to drill eight (7.2 net) wells and complete five (3.4 net) wells, two of which were brought on production throughout the quarter; Generated $27.2 million of adjusted funds flow burdened by $2.3 million of professional advisory fees rendered on behalf of Bonavista and its creditors; Allocated $3.6 million to retire inactive liabilities, abandoning and reclaiming 24 and 13 wells respectively; Established a $1.7 million ESG budget for 2020, half of which will be allocated to reducing in excess of 50,000 tonnes of CO2e GHG emissions on an annualized basis; and Renegotiated and renewed our annual natural gas liquids sales contracts resulting in more reasonable price realizations relative to North American benchmarks when compared to the last contract year beginning April 1, 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Canacol Energy reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Corporation realized a net loss of $26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a net income of $6.3 million for the same period in 2019. The net loss is solely due to the non-cash deferred tax expense of $41.1 million, which is primarily due to the effect of the reduction in the Colombian Peso exchange rate on the value of unused tax losses and cost pools as further explained in the “Income Tax” section of the MD&A. The Corporation also realized a foreign exchange loss of $4.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as a result of the 24% devaluation of COP during the period. The Corporation’s natural gas and LNG operating netback decreased 11% to $3.60 per Mcf in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4.03 per Mcf for the same period in 2019. The decrease is due to: i) to lower spot market gas sales prices, net transportation costs and ii) an increase in royalties per unit of $0.08 per Mcf due to increased natural gas volumes being produced at the Corporation’s VIM-5 block, which is subject to a higher royalty rate. The decrease is offset by a 27% reduction of operating expenses per Mcf to $0.22 per Mcf for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.30 per Mcf for the same period in 2019. Net capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $19.9 million. Net capital expenditures included non-cash adjustments related to decommissioning obligations of $1.3 million and right-of-use leased assets recognized of $1.3 million. As at March 31, 2020, the Corporation had $49.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $3.7 million in restricted cash and $54.5 million in working capital surplus.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Parex Resources announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Highlights: Quarterly average production was 54,295 barrels of oil equivalent per day (consisting of 53,037 barrels per day of crude oil and 7,548 thousand cubic feet per day of conventional natural gas) (98% crude oil), an increase of 15% on a per basic share basis over the prior year comparative period; Recognized a net loss of $3.8 million ($0.03 per share basic) compared to net income of $87.2 million ($0.61 per share basic) in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2019 and net income of $82.0 million ($0.54 basic per share) in the comparative quarter of 2019. The net loss is primarily a result of a $84.7 million reduction in deferred tax assets as a result of a 24% decrease in the Colombian Peso/USD exchange rate in Q1 2020; Generated an operating netback of $24.41 per barrel of oil equivalent and funds flow provided by operations netback of $20.63 per boe from an average Brent price of $51.05 per barrel; FFO of $97.3 million ($0.69 (or CAD $0.93) per share basic) as compared to $133.5 million ($0.88 (or CAD $1.17)(1) per share basic) for the prior year comparative period. FFO was reduced due to a higher percentage of March sales at lower Brent prices and an inventory build; Utilized free cash flow of $26.0 million to purchase 3,865,000 of the Company's common shares for a total cost of $51.0 million (average price of CAD$18.53/share) pursuant to the Company's normal course issuer bid program; Capital expenditures were $71.3 million in the period. Capex was fully funded from FFO; Working capital was $330.4 million (CAD $3.35 per share basic) at March 31, 2020 compared to $344.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $207.4 million at March 31, 2019. The Company has an undrawn syndicated bank credit facility of $200.0 million; and Participated in drilling 20 gross (13.05 net) wells in Colombia resulting in 10 oil wells, 2 abandoned wells, 3 suspended wells and 5 wells under test, for a success rate of 83%.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration reported its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Touchstone exited the quarter with cash of $12,219,000 and net debt of $5,244,000. Net debt decreased by 68% from year end as a result of the previously announced February 2020 private placement that raised net proceeds of $10,850,000. Realized crude oil prices averaged $46.10 per barrel, decreasing 20% from both $57.38 per barrel in the prior quarter and $57.71 per barrel in the first quarter of 2019. A 44% decline in realized pricing from February to March 2020 led us to immediately restrict certain field operations and discretionary operational spending. The company generated $1,257,000 in funds flow from operations ($0.01 per share), a decrease of 48% relative to $2,430,000 ($0.02 per share) in the first quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily attributable to lower production and significantly lower crude oil prices received in March 2020. Non-cash impairments charges of $19,215,000 were recognized, triggered by the impact of materially lower forward crude oil forecasts, offset by a deferred income tax recovery of $10,072,000. As a result, a net loss of $9,240,000 ($0.05 per share) was recognized in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $185,000 reported in the prior year equivalent quarter.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Barclays downgraded National Oilwell Varco to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Oceaneering International reported a net loss of $368 million, or $(3.71) per share, on revenue of $537 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Adjusted net income was $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share, reflecting the impact of $393 million of pre-tax adjustments, including $379 million associated with goodwill impairments, asset impairments and write-offs during the quarter. During the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $263 million, or $(2.66) per share, on revenue of $561 million. Adjusted net income was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting the impact of $255 million of pre-tax adjustments, primarily $240 million associated with asset impairments, write-downs and write-offs recognized during the quarter.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Shawcor announced First Quarter 2020 results. First quarter 2020 revenue was $319 million, 9% lower than the $350 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 was $6 million, 78% lower than the $28 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was $234.9 million (or loss per share of $3.35 diluted) compared with a net loss of $9.1 million (or $0.13 loss per share diluted) in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of impairment charges and the adjustment for Argentina hyperinflationary accounting, adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was $32.9 million (or adjusted loss per share1 of $0.47) compared with adjusted net income of $3.2 million (or $0.05 adjusted earnings per share) in the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s order backlog was $575 million at March 31, 2020, higher compared to the backlog of $513 million at December 31, 2019.

Press Release - Trican Well Service announced its first quarter results for 2020. Highlights include: Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for Q1 2020 was $191.8 million, a $45.8 million decrease compared to Q1 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2020 would have been $24.8 million (13% adjusted EBITDA margin), excluding the effect of $10.6 million for an impairment of trade receivables and $4.7 million severance costs. Both expenditures were primarily a result of COVID-19 and oil production increases by OPEC in March. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2020 was $9.5 million, which includes $4.0 million in expenses for stainless steel fluid ends. Q1 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million, which includes $1.7 million of severance costs and $1.6 million in expenses for stainless steel fluid ends. Approximately $157 million of impairment and other expenses primarily resulting from Market Events were the major contributor to the Q1 2020 net loss of $155.0 million (Q1 2019 - net loss of $6.6 million). The Q1 2020 net loss was affected by $141.1 million of impairment of non-financial assets, $10.6 million of impairment of trade receivables, and $4.7 million of severance expenditures. These expenses were primarily a result of the Market Events that occurred late in the first quarter. The sale of surplus assets and the Fluid management business in Q1 2020 generated $14.5 million (Q1 2019 - $4.5 million) in proceeds which strengthened our financial position and allowed for continued investment in our core business and Normal Course Issuer Bid program. Operating cash flow during the quarter of $13.4 million (Q1 2019: $3.2 million).

Jefferies downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Hold’.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - HollyFrontier announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.35 per share, payable on June 18, 2020 to holders of record of common stock on May 26, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Seadrill Partners has received a notice of termination for the West Polaris contract. As a result, the contract is expected to conclude in early November 2020 and backlog is expected to decrease by approximately $23 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Concerns over prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak weighed on most U.S. stock index futures and world equity markets. The dollar was higher against its peers, supported by risk-off sentiment.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.