Oil Climbs By 1% on Thursday, Recouping Losses From the Previous Session

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking broader index futures that are up nearly 1%, driven by strong earnings and the nearing of the end of the Fed tightening period. Earnings continue to pour in across the sector, which have been fairly positive as operators continue to prioritize shareholder return measures while managing lower year-over-year realizations. The SPDR 500 Energy ETF is set to test 3-month highs in today’s session, while the Dow is aiming to close higher for a 14th consecutive day today, which last occurred in 1897.

Oil climbed by 1% on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, supported by supply tightness owing to OPEC+ production cuts and renewed optimism on the outlook for Chinese demand and global growth. Crude has posted four consecutive weekly gains on an expected tightening of supply because of output cuts by OPEC and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, as well as some involuntary outages.

Natural gas futures are lower by 1% ahead of weekly inventory data.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said its second-quarter crude oil production fell 0.6% compared to the same period last year.

Repsol will invest more than 120 million euros ($132.95 million) to retrofit a decades-old diesel plant to produce second-generation biofuels, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Repsol said that its adjusted profit fell sharply in the second quarter, dragged by lower energy prices, but came in above analysts' expectations. The adjusted profit for the period was 827 million euros ($917.4 million), down from 2.16 billion euros a year earlier, when oil and gas prices, as well as refining margins, were much higher. Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 706 million euros, according to a consensus forecast provided by the company. Net profit declined to 308 million euros from 1.15 billion euros in the same quarter last year.

Shell expected sale agreement with Venture Global LNG to be honoured, and it doesn't see this happening at the moment, the Shell CEO told a news conference.

Shell announced the commencement of a $3 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company. All shares repurchased as part of the programme will be cancelled. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, the programme will be completed prior to the Company’s Q3 2023 results announcement, scheduled for November 2, 2023.

The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2023 of US$ 0.331 per ordinary share.

Shell announced Q2 2023 Adjusted Earnings of $5.1 billion, with lower oil and gas prices and refining margins, lower volumes and lower LNG trading & optimisation results. CFFO of $15.1 billion for the quarter, with a $4.8 billion working capital inflow offsetting tax payments. $3 billion share buybacks announced, expected to be completed by Q3 2023 results announcement. Quarterly dividend increase of 15% to $0.331 per share.

Saipem said efforts to restart a multi-billion-euro LNG project in Mozambique for TotalEnergies were underway, but refrained from giving a precise timeline.

TotalEnergies reported strong results in a favorable but softening environment, while implementing its strategy by completing major deals in Oil, LNG and Integrated Power. Adjusted net operating income from business segments was $5,582 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $6,993 million in the first quarter 2023, due to lower gas prices and refining margins, $12,575 million in the first half 2023, compared to $19,958 million in the first half 2022, due to lower oil and gas prices and refining margins. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $1.99 in the second quarter 2023, based on 2,448 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.61 in the first quarter 2023, $4.61 in the first half 2023, based on 2,460 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $7.14 a year earlier.

TotalEnergies announced the second interim dividend of €0.74/share for fiscal year 2023, an increase of 7.25% compared to 2022.

Total Energies announced a $2 Billion share buyback in 3rd quarter.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy generated nearly $2.0 billion in cash from operating activities, approximately $1.9 billion in adjusted funds flow and $897 million in free funds flow in the second quarter of 2023. Total upstream production was approximately 730,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d)1, reflecting a planned turnaround at Foster Creek and production impacts in the Conventional segment in May and June due to Alberta wildfire activity. Downstream throughput averaged almost 538,000 barrels per day (bbls/d), increasing in the quarter as volumes ramped up following restart work at the Superior and Toledo refineries.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net loss was $83 million, Adjusted Net Loss was $84 million (Non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDAX was $113 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $155 million. Increasing full year 2023 production guidance by 100 MMcfe/d, or 3%, to a range of 3.35 to 3.4 Bcfe/d.

CNX Resources announced its second quarter results with quarterly total revenue and other operating income of $839.7 mln, and quarterly share of $2.47.

Coterra Energy announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation to purchase up to 4,000,000 shares of Coterra’s common stock, or approximately 0.5% of Coterra’s outstanding shares, at an offer price of $25.50 per share. TRC Capital's offer price of $25.50 per share is approximately 4.5% lower than the $26.71 closing price of Coterra’s common stock on the NYSE on July 21, 2023.

Marathon Oil announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 16, 2023.

Occidental announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2023.

Gerdes Energy downgraded Range Resources to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Core Laboratories reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $127,900,000. Core's operating income was $18,900,000, with diluted earnings per share of $0.48, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Core projects third quarter 2023 revenue to range from $128,000,000 to $132,000,000 and operating income of $15,200,000 to $17,500,000, yielding operating margins of approximately 13%. EPS for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be $0.21 to $0.25.

Expro Group Holdings reported financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Revenue was $397 million compared to revenue of $339 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $58 million, or 17%, driven by higher activity across all of Expro’s segments, most notably in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, a sequential increase of $30 million, or 71%, primarily attributable to higher revenue, better business mix and the light well intervention (“LWI”) project becoming operational towards the end of the first quarter of 2023.

IDEX announced its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 and record sales of $846.2 million, up 6% overall and 3% organically, reported EPS of $1.82, up 1% and record adjusted EPS of $2.18, up 8%. Full year 2023 organic sales are projected to decline 1 to 2 percent over the prior year, with GAAP EPS of $6.80 - $6.90 (adjusted EPS of $7.90 - $8.00). Third quarter 2023 organic sales are projected to decline 7 to 8 percent over the prior year period, with GAAP EPS of $1.60 - $1.65 (adjusted EPS of $1.84 - $1.89).

Kirby Corporation announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $57.4 million or $0.95 per share, compared with earnings of $28.5 million, or $0.47 per share for the 2022 second quarter. Consolidated revenues for the 2023 second quarter were $777.2 million compared with $698.0 million reported for the 2022 second quarter.

NOV reported second quarter 2023 revenues of $2.09 billion, an increase of seven percent compared to the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 21 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $155 million, or 7.4 percent of sales. Operating profit was $181 million, or 8.6 percent of sales. Under Other Items the Company recorded a net pre-tax credit of $7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $245 million, or 11.7 percent of sales. Revenue of $2.09 billion, up 7% sequentially and up 21% year-over-year. Operating Profit of $181 million, up $55 million sequentially and up $113 million year-over-year. Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.39, up $0.07 sequentially and up $0.21 year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA* of $245 million, up $50 million sequentially and up $95 million year-over-year.

Oceaneering International reported net income of $19.0 million, or $0.19 per share, on revenue of $598 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net income was $18.7 million, or $0.18 per share, reflecting the impact of $4.8 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, $(2.3) million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses and $(2.8) million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions. During the prior quarter ended March 31, 2023, Oceaneering reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.04 per share, on revenue of $537 million. Adjusted net income was $5.4 million, or $0.05 per share, reflecting the impact of $0.3 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter and $1.5 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances and share-based compensation.

Oil States International reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2023 on revenues of $183.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $196.2 million, net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2023.

Secure Energy Services reported the Corporation's financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Generated revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) of $353 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2022. Recorded net income of $34 million or $0.11 per basic share, a 35% decrease from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an adjustment in the prior year period resulting in lower than typical quarterly depreciation expense.

TechnipFMC reported second quarter 2023 results with total company revenue in the second quarter was $1,972.2 million. Loss from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $87.2 million. The Board also authorized additional share repurchase of up to $400 million. Together with the existing program, the Company’s total share repurchase authorization was increased to $800 million, of which $200 million has been completed to date.

Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue increased $121.3 million or 12% in the second quarter compared to the similar period last year. Revenue was higher in both groups with the Equipment Group up 11% in the quarter on higher new equipment sales (+16%), partially offset by lower used equipment sales (-9%), while CIMCO revenue was up 19%, with good progress on package sales (+18%). Revenue increased $321.0 million (17%) to $2.2 billion for the year-to-date period. Revenue increased in both groups, with the Equipment Group up 17%, while CIMCO was up 18% versus the first half of 2022, on similar trends as noted for the quarter.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported net income of $95 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $724 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $164 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $769 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $84.6 million, or $0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $99.7 million, or $0.46 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $759 million, compared to $792 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Precision Drilling announced 2023 second quarter financial results Revenue was $426 million compared with $326 million in the second quarter of 2022 as our drilling rigs continued to reprice at higher day rates, increasing 25% in Canada and 39% in the U.S. year over year. Net earnings were $27 million or $1.97 per share compared to a net loss of $25 million of $1.81 per share in 2022.

REFINERS

Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter 2023 of $1.035 per common limited partner unit, or $4.14 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 1.0 percent increase from the distribution for the first quarter 2023 of $1.025 per common limited partner unit ($4.10 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 5.1 percent increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the second quarter 2022 of $0.985 per common limited partner unit. The second quarter 2023 cash distribution is payable on August 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on August 7, 2023.

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.9 billion, or $5.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 billion, or $11.57 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $4.6 billion, or $11.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced, supported by a surge in Meta Platforms that posted strong third-quarter revenue forecast. European equities rallied on Fed optimism as investors look forward to the ECB's policy decision in hopes that the central banks would soon stop raising interest rates. Japan's Nikkei ended higher, boosted by regional equity markets, however uncertainty around BOJ's meeting this week limited gains. Gold prices rose as the dollar slipped.

