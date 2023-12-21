Oil climbs as Red Sea tension persists, but Angola's OPEC exit caps gains

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday as tensions persisted in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, although Angola's decision to leave OPEC raised questions over the group's effectiveness in supporting prices.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.62 a barrel by 0121 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were up 22 cents, also 0.3%, at $74.11 a barrel.

More maritime carriers are avoiding the Red Sea due to vessel attacks carried out in support of Palestinians by Yemeni Houthi militant group, causing global trade disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of worldwide trade.

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong's OOCL were the latest companies to say they would avoid the Red Sea by rerouting ships or suspending sailing.

The U.S. on Tuesday launched a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea, but the Houthis said they would continue to carry on attacks.

Analysts say the impact on oil supply so far has been limited, as the bulk of Middle East crude is exported via the Strait of Hormuz.

Weighing on the market, Angola's oil minister said on Thursday that the country's membership in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was not serving its interests. Angola had previously protested a decision by the wider OPEC+ group to reduce the country's oil output quota for 2024.

The Saudi-led producer group in recent months has been rallying support to deepen output cuts and boost oil prices.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.