Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC Meeting on Output Levels

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to kick off the first trading session of 2021 higher, tracking gains in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which have extended December’s rally on positive vaccine headlines, fiscal stimulus, and easy monetary policies. Traders will be keeping a close eye on the Georgia runoff election tomorrow which is the first major catalyst for markets in 2021.

Oil prices are up about half a percent but off multi-month highs, supported by gains in the broader equity markets, expectations of OPEC+ capping output at current levels at its policy meeting today, and a weaker US dollar. "With WTI not able to reach the level of $50 per barrel, some profit taking might have set in," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Natural gas futures are up 4% on forecasts for a colder start to January which should boost heating demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Bernstein downgraded Eni to Underperform from Outperform.

Bernstein downgraded Total to Market Perform from Outperform.

An international consortium led by Total has struck an exploration and production deal for the North Ras Kanayis offshore block in the Herodotus Basin off the coast of Egypt, Reuters reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Husky Energy is pleased to announce the transaction to strategically combine with Cenovus Energy has closed. The transaction was completed through a definitive arrangement agreement announced on October 25, 2020 under which Cenovus and Husky agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the transaction agreement, Husky common shareholders received 0.7845 of a Cenovus common share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus common share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share. In addition, Husky preferred shareholders exchanged each Husky preferred share for one Cenovus preferred share with substantially identical terms.

U.S. E&PS

(PRNewswire) – Ovintiv today announced preliminary financial results and select operating metrics for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Reduced total long-term debt, including current portion, by $257 million in the fourth quarter. Ovintiv has been focused on debt reduction and has a plan to reduce total debt by at least $1 billion from the second half of 2020 through year-end 2021. As of year-end 2020, the Company is nearly halfway to achieving its year-end 2021 target. Delivered strong well performance, driving fourth quarter oil and condensate production of more than 210 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d), above guidance of 200 Mbbls/d; Fourth quarter total production was more than 550 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d). Recorded full-year 2020 production of more than 540 MBOE/d. Maintained disciplined capital investment program. Full-year 2020 investments are expected to be ~$1.75 billion, less than guidance of $1.8 billion; Further capital efficiency gains achieved with fourth quarter average completed well costs approximately 25% lower than full-year 2019 averages; new pacesetter well costs attained in each of the three core plays.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Forum Energy Technologies announced that on December 31, 2020 it completed the sale of assets associated with its ABZ and Quadrant valve brands to Anvil and Smith-Cooper International. Total consideration for the transaction was $105 million in cash. As part of the transaction, Anvil and Smith-Cooper will employ the ABZ and Quadrant employees primarily located at the operations located in Madison, Kansas and Broussard, Louisiana.

Halliburton has named Van H. Beckwith executive vice president, secretary and chief legal officer. Beckwith succeeds Robb Voyles who is stepping down after seven years with the Company. With this new role, Beckwith joins the Halliburton Executive Committee and assumes leadership of the Company’s Law Department, Global Communications & Marketing and Government Affairs.

Liberty Oilfield Services and Schlumberger announced the completion of the contribution of Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada to Liberty on December 31, 2020, including its pressure pumping, pumpdown perforating, and Permian frac sand businesses, in exchange for a 37% equity interest in Liberty.

TechnipFMC plc announced that, in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6, it hereby notifies the market that as of 30 December 2020, the Company’s capital consists of 449,466,233 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

TETRA Technologies announced that as part of its ongoing strategic review, the Company is actively pursuing several options to deconsolidate CSI Compressco LP from TETRA's financial statements. One option to achieve this result would involve an exchange of TETRA's general partner interest and incentive distribution rights for additional CSI Compressco common units, along with other related changes.

Evercore upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings to Outperform from In Line.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan announced that the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) began full commercial in-service on January 1, 2021. The pipeline has been flowing volumes during the commissioning process for several weeks prior to full commercial in-service. PHP delivers natural gas from the Waha to Katy, Texas area, with connections to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets. Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, PHP provides approximately 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity, helping to reduce Permian Basin natural gas flaring.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes hit record highs and world stocks rose, as rollout of vaccines across the globe fueled expectations of a quicker global economic recovery. Increased appetite for riskier assets pushed the dollar to near mid-2018 lows, while gold surged. Oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC+ will cap production at current levels in February.

