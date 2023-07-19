Oil Buoyed by China’s Pledge to Reinvigorate Economic Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy benchmarks are set to open just above the flat line, with higher oil prices and modest gains in S&P 500 futures aiding. Earnings season is ramping up, with Baker Hughes and Halliburton reporting second quarter results. Both companies are lower in the premarket as tempered North American activity and revenues overshadow continuing momentum in the international markets.

Global oil benchmark Brent hovered above $80 on Wednesday, buoyed by China's pledge to reinvigorate economic growth and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates soon.

Natural gas futures are lower by 2 cents.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

OQ Technology announced the signing of a new MoU with Aramco, further strengthening their existing collaboration and concentrating on automation and Satellite IoT connectivity for Aramco's remote site infrastructures.

Full output has resumed at the Mongstad oil refinery in Norway, operator Equinor said on, following a partial outage last week due to a lightning strike near the plant.

Berenberg downgraded Equinor to Sell from Hold.

Petrobras will double down on its strategy to maximize motor fuel from its local refineries even as it boosts imports of cheap Russian diesel, the company's top executive told Reuters on Monday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

TD Cowen downgrade Chord Energy to Market Perform from Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes Company announced results for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue of $6.3 billion for the quarter, up 25% year-over-year. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.39 for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $907 million for the quarter, up 39% year-over-year.

CES Energy Solutions announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted CES' notice of its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid. The NCIB effectively renews the existing NCIB which is scheduled to terminate on July 20, 2023.

Core Laboratories said on July 17, the company terminated equity distribution agreement dated June 9, 2022.

Halliburton Company announced net income of $610 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $651 million, or $0.72 per diluted share. Adjusted net income4 for the second quarter of 2023, excluding the loss on transactions in Argentina, was $691 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8 billion compared to total revenue of $5.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Operating income was $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to operating income of $977 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Benchmark upgraded Propetro Holding to Buy from Hold.

DRILLERS

Benchmark upgraded Helmerich and Payne, Precision Drilling, Patterson-UTI Energy, and Nabors Industries to Buy from Hold.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures moved higher, a day after upbeat bank earnings helped the Dow post its longest winning streak in two years. European shares rose, lifted by gains in luxury group Kering, and London stocks firmed after inflation eased more than expected. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei scaled a two-week peak, lifted by dovish comments from the country's central bank chief. The dollar strengthened whereas gold weakened. Tesla, Goldman Sachs, IBM and Netflix are expected to report quarterly earnings later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.