Oil Bounces Back as Traders Bargain Hunt Following Recent Losses

The energy sector is set for a higher start, tracking a rebound in oil futures. The major market indices are expected to open in positive territory after data showed U.S headline and core inflation in May rose 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, on a month-to-month basis. On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation jumped 4%, against expectations of a 4.1% rise, while core prices increased 5.3%, in line with expectations.

WTI and Brent crude oil bounced back this morning, and are trading up around 2%, as traders bargain hunt following recent losses. Gains were limited as the market remains cautious ahead of the policy decisions by the Fed, ECB and BoJ, weak economic data from China and a stronger dollar. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged; the ECB is anticipated to hike rates by another quarter percentage, meanwhile, the bank of Japan is expected to keep its ultra-loose policy. Brent’s six-month backwardation has fallen to its lowest since March, indicating faltering market confidence in demand is outstripping supply over the year.

Natural gas futures are higher on a drop in Canadian exports, maintenance work at U.S export plants, and forecasts for above-normal temps which are to be seen continuing across the central US, and sections of the Southeast U.S. Below-normal temps are expected to diminish in the West, with the greatest chances shifting to southern NV, and continuing for much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, and especially expanding south to include eastern VA and NC.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP's Toledo, Ohio refinery opted to keep the plant running despite a series of malfunctions and a petroleum spill in the hours before an accident that killed two workers last year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan's energy ministry said that BP produced 7.7 million metric tons of oil in the country between January and May.

TotalEnergies announced the Ntokon oil and gas discovery on OML102 offshore Nigeria. Located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs. Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced that the EQT Mid Market Europe and EQT Mid Market Asia III funds, together with its co-shareholders, have agreed to sell BBS Automation to MDAX-listed Dürr Group.

Ovintiv closed the previously announced acquisition of core Midland Basin assets, adding approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations and approximately 65,000 net acres of largely undeveloped land adjacent to Ovintiv's existing Permian operations. The Company has acquired substantially all the leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources, which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap"), in a cash and stock transaction valued at $4.275 billion.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Devon Energy to a Buy rating from Neutral and downgraded EOG Resources to a Neutral rating from a Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Patterson-UTI Energy are holding talks over a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced the pricing of their private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of $325 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes mature on July 15, 2028 and will be issued at par. The Offering is expected to close on June 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in the day that could shape the outlook for the Federal Reserve monetary policy. European shares rose, boosted by technology stocks. The dollar weakened, pushing gold prices up. Japan's Nikkei surged, closing over 33,000 for the first time in 33 years, on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies. China stocks closed up after the Chinese central bank lowered a short-term policy lending rate in an effort to restore market confidence. Oil prices gained on apparent bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day's plunge.

