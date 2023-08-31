Oil Boosted by Large Drawdown in U.S. Crude Inventories and Production Cuts by OPEC+

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31, 2023

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures are set to open higher after data showed the PCE price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 3.3% in July on an annual basis in line with estimates of a 3.3% rise. Meanwhile, the core PCE price index rose 4.2% in July on an annual basis, also meeting expectations.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the sixth-straight session boosted by a large drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and production cuts by OPEC+, but a slowdown in China's manufacturing activity limited gains. China's manufacturing activity shrank again in August as the official PMI rose to 49.7 from 49.3 in July, but still remained below the 50-point level.

Natural gas futures are moving higher for the second-consecutive session as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps from the eastern Rockies to the East Coast, and extending into the Four Corners region.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has awarded COSL Offshore Management AS two contracts and will employ COSLPromoter and COSLInnovator on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of Equinor's management of maintenance at Aasta Hansteen.

Petrobras said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese state-owned oil firm CNOOC to extend its collaboration in the energy sector.

The 2023 second quarter revenues amounted to $107 million, up 2% compared to first quarter 2023, in line with crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon improvement. TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude oil sales volumes amounted 1.33 Mb, slightly up compared to first quarter 2023. In the first half 2023, revenues reached $212 million, down 20% compared to first half 2022 mainly due to the decreasing trend of the average selling price over the period. The net income amounted to $17 million in the second quarter 2023, down 23% compared to first quarter 2023 ($22 million). It is negatively impacted by the decrease in production and the increase in operating expenses partly due to higher activity related to the preparation of the Anguille field five-year full shutdown, and positively by the average selling price and volumes of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon increase. In the first half of 2023, net income was $39 million, compared to $24 million in the first half of 2022. It is positively impacted by the application of new tax terms in accordance with the agreements signed in December 2022 and by the improvement in the remuneration of cash positions over the period, and negatively by the decline in average selling prices and the increase in operating expenses.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

BMO initiated Chord Energy with an Outperform rating and Civitas Resources with an Outperform rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Dow Jones rose as Salesforce shares surged after the company raised its annual revenue forecast, while investors awaited a key inflation reading due later in the day. European shares were up, led by UBS. In Asia, the Nikkei rose for a fourth straight session. China and Hong Kong stocks slipped, closing the month in a loss, weighed down by economic worries. Oil prices rose over supply concerns. The dollar jumped, while gold prices were little changed.

