US Markets
PUMP

Oil billionaire Dan Wilks takes active stake in hard-hit ProPetro

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIZ HAMPTON

Prominent shale investor Dan Wilks on Tuesday reported a 7.5% active stake in troubled oilfield services firm ProPetro Holding Corp through an investment vehicle, saying he may choose to push the company for a sale or other alternatives.

Adds details from filing, background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Prominent shale investor Dan Wilks on Tuesday reported a 7.5% active stake in troubled oilfield services firm ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N through an investment vehicle, saying he may choose to push the company for a sale or other alternatives.

Dan Wilks and his brother Farris Wilks made their fortune on the shale boom through a company they founded called Frac Tech Services, which provided trucks to frackers. They sold their majority stake in the company in 2011 for $3.2 billion to a consortium led by Temasek, a Singapore sovereign fund.

Over the past few years, the brothers have been acquiring stakes in hard hit services firms across North America and most recently engaged in a lengthy takeover battle for Canada's Calfrac Well Services Ltd CFW.TO.

Dan Wilks first reported a nearly 10% passive stake in ProPetro in April, a month after the company's chief executive officer stepped down in the aftermath of investigations about its financial reporting and controls.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting slump in oil prices piled on to ProPetro's woes and its shares slumped more than 30% through 2020.

THRC Holdings LP, Dan Wilks' investment vehicle, filed the change in his holdings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday and said the investor could engage in talks with the company's board or other shareholders about possible changes. (https://bit.ly/3bTwMPZ)

The possible changes could be related to the oilfield service provider's capital allocation, ownership structure and could include mergers or an outright sale, THRC's filing said.

ProPetro did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUMP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular