Oil being pumped on Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline -Turkish energy official

ANKARA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oil began to be pumped on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from Iraq to Turkey on Tuesday, after it was halted due to massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey on Monday, a Turkish energy official said.

Exports from Ceyhan were expected to resume on Tuesday as well, the person said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

