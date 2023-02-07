Oil being pumped on Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline -Turkish energy official

February 07, 2023 — 04:09 am EST

Written by Orhan Coskun for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oil began to be pumped on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from Iraq to Turkey on Tuesday, after it was halted due to massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey on Monday, a Turkish energy official said.

Exports from Ceyhan were expected to resume on Tuesday as well, the person said.

