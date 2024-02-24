Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (NSEI:ONGC) Price Target Increased by 18.61% to 264.53

The average one-year price target for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (NSEI:ONGC) has been revised to 264.53 / share. This is an increase of 18.61% from the prior estimate of 223.03 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 342.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.75% from the latest reported closing price of 272.00 / share.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Maintains 3.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.93%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONGC is 0.31%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 402,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,945K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,538K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 18.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,681K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 16.91% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 43,622K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,915K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,433K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 8.12% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 18,808K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 3.30% over the last quarter.

