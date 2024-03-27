News & Insights

Commodities
USD

Oil And Gas Sector Activity Relatively Unchanged In Q1

March 27, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released the results of its Dallas Fed Energy Survey on Wednesday, revealing activity in the oil and gas sector was relatively unchanged in the first quarter of 2024.

The business activity index, the survey's broadest measure of conditions energy firms in the Eleventh District face, came in at 2.0 in the first quarter, suggesting little to no growth during the quarter. The index was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter.

Oil and gas production decreased during the quarter, according to oil and gas executives responding to the survey, with the oil production index falling to a negative 4.1 in the first quarter from a positive 5.3 in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed said the natural gas production index turned negative, falling sharply to a negative 17.0 in the first quarter from a positive 17.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

The report also said costs increased at a slightly faster pace for both oilfield services and exploration and production firms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.