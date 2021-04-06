Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources to set new emissions target

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Canada's biggest oil producer, said on Tuesday it will set a new goal in the second quarter for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The goal will be on a corporate basis, not just based on the oil sands, President Tim McKay said at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.