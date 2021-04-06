US Markets
CNQ

Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources to set new emissions target

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Canadian Natural Resources, Canada's biggest oil producer, said on Tuesday it will set a new goal in the second quarter for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Canada's biggest oil producer, said on Tuesday it will set a new goal in the second quarter for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The goal will be on a corporate basis, not just based on the oil sands, President Tim McKay said at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular