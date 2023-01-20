Oil and Gas Prices Remain Elevated Amid Tight Supply, China Expected to Boost Demand for Fuel

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures rose, after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for the tech sector on a positive note, but worries about a U.S. recession kept a lid on sentiment.

In sector news, SLB beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for drilling services and equipment from operators as oil and gas prices remained elevated amid tight supplies. Formerly called Schlumberger, the top oilfield services firm's net income excluding items stood at $1.03 billion, or 71 cents per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with analysts' estimate of 68 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The alleviation of COVID-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand to a record high this year. Prices were also supported by expectations that the U.S. central bank will soon downshift to smaller interest rate hikes amid hopes of an improved U.S. economic outlook.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps west of the MS River, especially over parts of the Great Basin and Central Rockies and, to a lesser extent, from the Great Lakes region and parts of the MS Valley, to the Pacific Coast, with near- to above-normal temps across the eastern half, especially in New England.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

TotalEnergies announced the start of gas production from onshore Block 10 in Oman and a deal with Oman LNG to buy 800,000 metric tons of LNG (liquefied natural gas) per year over a period of 10 years starting in 2025.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Schlumberger NV announced results Fourth-quarter revenue of $7.9 billion increased 5% sequentially and 27% year on year the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.74 increased 17% sequentially and 76% year on year. Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $0.71 increased 13% sequentially and 73% year on year. Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $1.6 billion and free cash flow was $0.9 billion. Board approved a 43% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share. Full-year revenue of $28.1 billion increased 23% year on year. Full-year GAAP EPS of $2.39 increased 81% year on year. Full-year EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $2.18 increased 70% year on year. Full-year net income attributable to SLB of $3.4 billion increased 83% year on year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion increased 31% year on year.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US Holdings to Neutral from Overweight and upgraded Par Pacific Holdings to Overweight from Neutral.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Crestwood Equity Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.655 per limited partner unit ($2.620 annually) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which is flat quarter-over-quarter. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit ($0.8444 annually). Both common and preferred distributions will be made on February 14, 2023, to unitholders of record as of February 7, 2023.

Energy Transfer LP announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit, the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit, and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit. These cash distributions will be paid on February 15, 2023 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2023.

Targa Resources announced its quarterly dividend on common shares with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022. Targa announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This cash dividend will be paid February 15, 2023 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures rose after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for the growth sector on a positive note, but worries about a U.S. recession kept a lid on sentiment. European shares climbed, while Asian equity markets closed higher on optimism about China's reopening following the lifting of stringent COVID curbs. Oil prices rose on China demand outlook. The dollar edged up, while gold prices were little changed.

