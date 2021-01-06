US Markets
COP

Oil and gas dealmaking peaks in Q4 as pandemic spurs consolidation - Enervus

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Deal making among oil and gas producers was at its highest for the year in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the pandemic-driven fallout in commodity prices spurred a wave of consolidation between explorers looking to scale up and drive down costs, a report from analytics firm Enverus said.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deal making among oil and gas producers was at its highest for the year in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the pandemic-driven fallout in commodity prices spurred a wave of consolidation between explorers looking to scale up and drive down costs, a report from analytics firm Enverus said.

Oil and gas producers made deals worth $27.1 billion in the quarter, up from $21 billion in the third, helped by three multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the prolific Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

ConocoPhillips COP.N acquired Concho Resources CXO.N for $13.3 billion, the biggest pure shale acquisition by any company since 2011, topping the list. It was followed by Pioneer Natural Resources' PXD.N deal to buy Parsley Energy PE.N for $7.6 billion.

Diamondback Energy FANG.O also took over publicly-traded QEP Resources QEP.N and private equity-backed Guidon Operating for just over $3 billion.

Data from Enervus also showed deal flow, or the number of deals announced, was only 140 in 2020. It was the lowest since at least 2006, as a number of buyers focused on preserving cash to pay down debt or returning capital to shareholders.

According to Enervus, corporate consolidation, especially among small and mid-size companies that require scale, and non-core asset divestments could be seen in 2021.

"The limiting factor for consolidation in 2021 will be the number of attractive merger partners left at the end of a very active year," Enervus M&A analyst Andrew Dittmar said.

Companies that went through a Chapter 11 restructuring in 2020 could also emerge as potential merger partners now that debt loads are right-sized, Enervus added.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP CXO PXD PE FANG QEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular