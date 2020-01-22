Oil and Copper Are Falling. That's a Bad Omen for the Global Economy.

Oil and copper prices are weak. Taken together, their poor price action suggests that perhaps the global economies’ growth rates are slowing.

Strength in commodities is turning to weakness, and that can only mean one thing—it’s time to start worrying about the global economy again.

Both West Texas and Brent Crude oil are rolling over. Accompanying their breakdowns is weakness in copper. Taken together, their poor price action suggests that perhaps the global economies’ growth rates are slowing.

The weekly price chart for West Texas Crude shows three attempts to hurdle resistance between $63-$67. Three failed attempts to hurdle resistance is especially bearish. An inability to push through resistance on a third attempt usually begins a decline—as it illustrates that the buying pressure is weakening while the sellers are beginning to gain the upper hand.

How do we derive the resistance levels? First, notice that the trendline dates back to mid-2015, when the price of oil paused for six weeks before beginning a 57% decline to the $26 low in January 2016. Second, that trendline resistance is important also because it represents a 5/8 retracement of the decline from $77 in October 2018 to the $42 low at year-end 2018.

The upper trendline is where oil’s bounce stalled the first time last April, and again two weeks ago. Making the most recent failure even more negative was the “bearish reversal” that was formed. After exceeding the prior week’s high, oil reversed and closed below the prior week’s low. That reversal solidified further strong resistance between $63 and $67.

Meanwhile, copper tried and failed to overcome its respective resistance. The $283 area contained multiple rally attempts during the past 18 months. While copper breached the barrier briefly early last year, momentum was weak and the bounce failed. Now copper is stalling again, as it has failed for seven consecutive weeks to close above that barrier.

With both oil and copper weak, it wouldn’t be surprising for long-term Treasury bond yields to fall in the coming months and to see continued weakness in cyclicals and value stocks.

