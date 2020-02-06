Markets
OIH

OIH, YANG: Big ETF Inflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Oil Services ETF (OIH), which added 7,300,000 units, or a 13.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OIH, in morning trading today Schlumberger (SLB) is down about 1.1%, and Halliburton Company (HAL) is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (YANG), which added 1,100,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units.

OIH, YANG: Big ETF Inflows
VIDEO: OIH, YANG: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OIH YANG SLB HAL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular