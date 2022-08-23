OIH (OIH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the OIH ETF (Symbol: OIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $239.98, changing hands as high as $250.98 per share. OIH shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $171.30 per share, with $317 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.66.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting