OIH (OIH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the OIH ETF (Symbol: OIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $239.98, changing hands as high as $250.98 per share. OIH shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $171.30 per share, with $317 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.66.

