OIH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Oil Services ETF (Symbol: OIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $247.50, changing hands as high as $252.29 per share. Oil Services shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $171.30 per share, with $317 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $251.38.

