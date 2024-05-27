Oi Wah Pawnshop Reports Steady Growth in 2024

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. reported a modest revenue increase of 8.1% and a slight profit growth of 0.4% for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company saw a net profit margin decrease and maintained a steady earnings per share while proposing a lower final dividend. Total assets and equity both saw growth, with gross loan receivables climbing by 2.4% and the net interest margin improving.

