Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Extends Major Loan Deals

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has entered into loan agreements with associated borrowers on May 31, 2024, providing a total of HK$67,000,000 in financial assistance for a term of 12 months. These transactions, which are considered discloseable due to the combined percentage ratios falling between 5% and 25%, are subject to the notification and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules. The loans are secured by properties and land valued at approximately HK$55,000,000.

