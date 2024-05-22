News & Insights

Stocks

Oi Wah Grants HK$37M in Secured Loans

May 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has announced the provision of financial assistance, entering into loan agreements with associated customers on the same day, totaling HK$37 million. These transactions are categorized as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, as they exceed 5% of the applicable percentage ratios but remain below 25%. The loans are secured by commercial properties valued at approximately HK$29 million as of April 5, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.