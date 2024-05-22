Oi Wah Grants HK$37M in Secured Loans

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. (HK:1319) has released an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has announced the provision of financial assistance, entering into loan agreements with associated customers on the same day, totaling HK$37 million. These transactions are categorized as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, as they exceed 5% of the applicable percentage ratios but remain below 25%. The loans are secured by commercial properties valued at approximately HK$29 million as of April 5, 2024.

