$OI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,840,272 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OI:
$OI Insider Trading Activity
$OI insiders have traded $OI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDOLPH L BURNS (SVP, Chief Admin & Sus Officer) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $147,942
$OI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $OI stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 1,849,611 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,049,783
- HIGHLAND PEAK CAPITAL, LLC added 1,809,237 shares (+87.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,612,129
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,763,710 shares (+70.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,118,616
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,705,216 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,484,541
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,620,975 shares (+584.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,571,369
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,447,419 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,690,021
- CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE CO removed 1,266,935 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,733,575
