$OI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,840,272 of trading volume.

$OI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OI:

$OI insiders have traded $OI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDOLPH L BURNS (SVP, Chief Admin & Sus Officer) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $147,942

$OI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $OI stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

