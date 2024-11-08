Oi S.A. Reports Q3 Financials Amid Reorganization

Oi SA ( (OIBRQ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oi SA presented to its investors.

Oi S.A. is a prominent Brazilian telecommunications company known for its extensive fiber optic network and services in the telecom sector, along with its judicial reorganization efforts aimed at financial revitalization. Oi S.A. has reported a net revenue of R$2.1 billion for the third quarter of 2024, marking a 14.4% year-over-year decline. The company’s strategic focus on fiber optics is evident as Oi Fibra’s revenue grew by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter, contributing significantly to the core revenue, which represents 75% of total earnings. Operating expenses and capital expenditures, excluding rentals and insurance, decreased by 20.4% year-over-year, showcasing successful efficiency measures. The company has made significant strides in its Judicial Reorganization Plan, notably reducing financial debt by 70% and securing a R$5.7 billion offer from V.tal. Oi S.A. also saw a capital increase approved by CADE, further supporting its restructuring initiatives. Looking ahead, Oi S.A. remains focused on leveraging its fiber optic capabilities to enhance profitability and sustain growth, underlining its strategic direction toward long-term financial stability amidst a challenging market environment.

