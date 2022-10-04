OI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.54, changing hands as high as $14.10 per share. O-I Glass Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.64 per share, with $17.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.