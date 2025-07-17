Is OI Glass (OI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is O-I Glass (OI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

O-I Glass is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 190 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, OI has moved about 33.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.2% on average. This means that O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Otis Worldwide (OTIS). The stock has returned 8.4% year-to-date.

For Otis Worldwide, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, O-I Glass is a member of the Glass Products industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, so OI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Otis Worldwide belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #36. The industry has moved +5.6% year to date.

O-I Glass and Otis Worldwide could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

