Ohmyhome Ltd. Reports 118% Revenue Growth in 2024 Financial Results

Ohmyhome Ltd. reports significant revenue growth and narrowed net loss for 2024, reflecting strong performance across various segments.

Ohmyhome Ltd. reported a remarkable 118% increase in total revenue for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reaching S$10.9 million, up from S$5.0 million in 2023. All business segments performed well, with Brokerage revenue growing 39% to S$3.9 million, Property Management surging 394% to S$4.2 million due to heightened demand for tech-enabled services, and Emerging Services revenue increasing by 109% to S$2.8 million. The company's gross margin improved to 40.5%, driven by gains in all segments. Although Ohmyhome recorded a net loss of S$4.4 million, this was a significant narrowing from the previous year, and EBITDA loss also decreased. Operating expenses rose due to costs associated with the acquired property management business. The company is focused on enhancing marketing strategies and leveraging AI to drive future growth and profitability.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased to S$10.9 million, representing a 118% growth from S$5.0 million in 2023, indicating robust business expansion.

Gross margin improved to 40.5%, an increase from 33.0% in 2023, reflecting better operational efficiencies.

Net loss narrowed significantly to S$4.4 million from a larger loss in the prior year, suggesting progress towards profitability.

Property Management revenue soared 394% to S$4.2 million, driven by increasing demand for tech-enabled estate management solutions.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant revenue increase, the company still reported a net loss of S$4.4 million, indicating continued financial struggles.

Operating expenses rose by S$1.7 million, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

While EBITDA loss narrowed, it still remains at S$3.4 million, suggesting challenges in achieving profitability.

FAQ

What was Ohmyhome's total revenue for 2024?

Ohmyhome's total revenue for 2024 increased to S$10.9 million, up 118% from S$5.0 million in 2023.

How did the net loss change for Ohmyhome?

The net loss narrowed significantly to S$4.4 million, or US$0.13 per share, compared to previous years.

What drove Ohmyhome's growth in Property Management revenue?

Property Management revenue surged 394% to S$4.2 million, driven by demand for tech-enabled estate management solutions.

What improvements were seen in Ohmyhome's gross margin?

Ohmyhome's gross margin improved to 40.5%, with significant gains in Brokerage and Emerging Services segments.

What are Ohmyhome's future growth strategies?

Ohmyhome plans to enhance marketing strategies and leverage AI for improved customer engagement to drive growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $OMH stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





EBITDA loss reduced from S$5.1 million to S$3.4 million, with margin improving from -103% to -31%







SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ohmyhome Ltd.



(NASDAQ: OMH), a one-stop-shop property technology platform offering end-to-end real estate solutions including brokerage, renovation, and condominium property management services in Singapore, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





Total revenue for the year surged 118% to S$10.9 million, up from S$5.0 million in 2023, reflecting robust growth across all business segments.









grew 39% year-over-year to S$3.9 million, accounting for 36% of total revenue. This was supported by the successful deployment of HomerAI and enhanced online-to-offline marketing initiatives.



soared 394% to S$4.2 million, up from S$0.8 million in 2023, driven by increasing demand for Ohmyhome's tech-enabled estate management solutions following its acquisition of Simply Sakal.



revenue grew 109% to S$2.8 million, primarily due to increased volume and value of office renovation projects.













Gross margin



expanded to 40.5%, up from 33.0% in 2023, reflecting operational efficiencies and improved segment mix:







Emerging Services margin increased from 20.6% to 30.6%









Operating expenses



increased by S$1.7 million, largely due to higher general and administrative costs from the acquired property management business, along with increased depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges on intangible assets.







EBITDA loss



narrowed significantly to S$3.4 million from S$5.1 million in the prior year, with EBITDA loss margin improving from -103% to -31%, reflecting strong operating leverage and the Company’s trajectory toward profitability.







Balance Sheet Highlights:









Shareholders' equity strengthened from S$4.0 million to S$6.3 million







Looking ahead, Ohmyhome remains focused on scaling its core businesses through enhanced marketing strategies, AI-powered customer engagement, and further penetration into the condominium market. These initiatives are expected to drive continued revenue growth and margin expansion.





Full financial statements and accompanying notes are available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Ohmyhome







Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services including brokerage, renovation and condominium property management services in Singapore. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 15,500 properties as of December 31, 2024, and has approximately 9,067 units under management as of December 31, 2024. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews, and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.





Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release and the webinar contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.





Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.





This investor webinar may include references to non-US GAAP financial measures, which include: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. Ohmyhome uses these non-US GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparison, and Ohmyhome’s management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-US GAAP financial measures, and as such, the presentation of these non-US GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP reported on Form 20-F. In addition, these non-US GAAP financial measures may differ from non-US GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the release.







Appendix for Condensed Version of Comprehensive Income Statement and EBITDA Reconciliation













Condensed Income Statement





























2023









2024









2024

















SGD









SGD









USD































- Brokerage services





2,817,930









3,906,953









2,859,723













- Property Management





846,726









4,182,808









3,061,637













- Emerging and other services





1,339,837









2,796,274









2,046,753















Total operating revenues









5,004,493













10,886,035













7,968,113



































- Brokerage services





1,179,562









2,184,152









1,598,707













- Property Management





264,144









1,366,712









1,000,375

































- Emerging and other services





275,946









855,325









626,061















Gross profit









1,719,652













4,406,189













3,225,143





































Total operating expenses









(7,062,583









)









(8,788,959









)









(6,433,143









)











Total other income, net





(173,293





)





20,496









15,002















NET LOSS









(5,516,224









)









(4,362,274









)









(3,192,998









)

































LOSS PER BASIC SHARE







(0.31





)





(0.19





)





(0.13





)











LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE







(0.30





)





(0.18





)





(0.13





)































Net Loss









(5,516,224









)









(4,362,274









)









(3,192,998









)











Interest Income (expenses), net





74,327









37,536









27,474













Depreciation and Amortisation





(463,142





)





(1,000,126





)





(732,049





)











EBITDA









(5,127,409









)









(3,399,684









)









(2,488,423









)





















Appendix for Condensed Version of Consolidated Balance Sheet













Condensed Balance Sheet









December 31,









December 31,









December 31,

















2023









2024









2024

















SGD









SGD









USD

































ASSETS























Current assets





993,089





1,953,108





1,429,592









Property and equipment, net





78,721





63,703





46,628









Non-current assets





9,230,130





8,778,411





6,425,422











Total assets









10,301,940









10,795,222









7,901,642













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities





2,721,237





2,105,372





1,541,044









Non-current liabilities





3,578,128





2,390,511





1,749,752











Total liabilities









6,299,365









4,495,883









3,290,796

































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









4,002,575









6,299,339









4,610,846





















Appendix for Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













Condense Cashflow Statements









2023









2024









202





4

















SGD









SGD









USD













Net Loss









(5,516,224









)









(4,362,274









)









(3,192,998









)











net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities





(4,854,939





)





(3,023,451





)





(2,213,036





)









net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities





(4,534,590





)





(1,277,676





)





(935,204





)









net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities





9,350,155









5,124,634









3,751,012



































Foreign currency effect







(70,252





)





130,515









95,531

































net change in cash and cash equivalents





(109,626





)





954,022









698,303















cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









301,433













191,807













140,395

















cash and cash equivalents at period end









191,807













1,145,829













838,698

























For more information







Investor Relations:





ir@ohmyhome.com









