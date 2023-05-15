Ohmyhome Falls

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) are sliding more than 9 percent on Monday morning. There have been no company-specific news so far today that could impact the stock. On the other hand, the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Ohmyhome Property Inc. to expand into the Philippines market.

Currently, shares are at $16.72, down 9.43 percent from the previous close of $18.46 on a volume of 826,910.

