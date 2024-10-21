OHLA Contemplates Convertible Bonds for Financial Strength

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has secured investment commitments from new potential investors and is considering issuing up to €50 million in convertible bonds to enhance liquidity. The bonds, which would mature in six years, offer the option for conversion starting in the second year and are designed to align with market rates. This move is part of the company’s strategy to fortify its financial standing, pending approval from its Board and shareholders.

