OHLA Boosts Equity with New Share Issuance

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHLA) has announced a capital increase of 70 million euros through the issuance of 280 million new shares, each valued at 0.25 euros. The new shares will be issued without pre-emptive rights, targeting investors like Excelsior and Key Wolf. This move aims to enhance the company’s equity and financial standing.

