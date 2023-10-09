Ohio's Cannabis Debate Intensifies: Scary Anti-Cannabis Ads, Cease & Desist Letters, 'Inflamed' Rhetoric As Legalization Vote Looms

On Nov. 7, Ohioans will vote on two ballot initiatives. As is the case with almost all statewide issues, aptly noted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the initiatives involve controversial topics that have ardent supporters as well as fervent critics: reproductive rights/abortion and cannabis legalization, known respectively as Issues 1 and 2.

Yost, a Republican, published an analysis of each initiative to give voters "vital clarity and transparency" as the campaigns sink into divisive, "inflamed and inaccurate" rhetoric.

In the case of the cannabis initiative, Ohio’s Republicans are publicly bashing each other. One faction, led by Gov. Mike DeWine (R), has gone so far as to threaten to overturn the initiative if it passes. Members of DeWine’s party, whether for or against the initiative, have warned that overturning the will of the people is “politically ill-advised.”

One of the common refrains being highlighted by Issue 2 opponents is that cannabis legalization would lead to more car crashes. Indeed, assessing cannabis impairment is complex as effects vary for each individual. As such, the conundrum remains unsolved, unlike the more straightforward measuring of blood alcohol levels.

Are Issue 2 Opponents Getting Desperate? Fearmongering To The Rescue

Though a new poll from Fallon Research found that 59% of Ohio voters support the Issue 2, less than a third don’t and 9% are undecided, some bigwigs are against it.

In addition to the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, the Association of Health Commissioners and Gov. DeWine, what can only be described as a fearmongering group called “Weed Free Kids” has popped up.

Fearmongering because the group is behind a series of TV ads with such titles as "Flatline" and "Candy." The former ad opens with a beeping heart monitor and a string of frightening, if untrue, warnings flashing across the screen. The EKG machine’s beeping slows down and then stops, suggesting the patient has died.

Candy plays on the fears that children will be buying weed-laced candy that could sicken them, or worse. The narrator menacingly says that "stores could be flooded with candy laced with a drug that puts kids at risk." He erroneously adds that cannabis companies are not obliged to indicate that the sweets contain THC.

Cease And Desist

In response, advocates supporting Issue 2 sent cease and desist letters last week to local TV stations in an effort to get them to stop airing the misleading ads, saying they're "filled with lies."

"It's incredibly disappointing anytime Ohio voters are lied to, but it's clear our opposition sees no other way to defeat Issue 2," said Tom Haren of the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, which engaged attorney Donald McTigue of McTigue & Colombo to draft the cease and desist orders.

"Unlike candidate ads, organizations like ‘Weed Free Kids' do not have a ‘right to command the use of broadcast facilities,’" McTigue wrote in a letter to the TV stations, reported Marijuana Moment.

In that TV stations are not required to run issue ads, McTigue continued in the letter "Your station bears responsibility for its content when you do grant access."

