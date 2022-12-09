US Markets
GM

Ohio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

December 09, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Corrects to drop extraneous word in headline

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Workers at a General Motors GM.N-LG Energy 373220.KS battery cell manufacturing plant in northeast Ohio voted to join the United Auto Workers, the union and joint venture said Friday.

Workers at the joint venture Ultium Cells LLC plant near Cleveland voted 710 to 16 in favor of joining the union, the UAW said. Ultium confirmed workers had voted to unionize and said it respects "the decision of our Ohio workforce supporting representation by the UAW. We look forward to a positive working relationship with the UAW."

The closely watched vote was a crucial test of the UAW's ability to organize workers in the growing electric vehicle supply chain.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.