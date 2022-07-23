Ohio Valley Banc's (NASDAQ:OVBC) Dividend Will Be $0.21

The board of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 10th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is around the industry average.

Ohio Valley Banc's Earnings Will Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Ohio Valley Banc has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Ohio Valley Banc's payout ratio of 33% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGM:OVBC Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

Ohio Valley Banc Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The last annual payment of $0.84 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Ohio Valley Banc Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Ohio Valley Banc has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.7% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Ohio Valley Banc's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.