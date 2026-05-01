Ohio Valley Banc Stock Slips Post Q1 Earnings, Credit Costs Rise

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC have declined 2.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Shares underperformed the S&P 500 Index, which fell 0.5% over the same period. Over a broader one-month horizon, however, the stock edged up 0.6%, significantly lagging the S&P 500’s stronger 8.9% gain.

Ohio Valley Banc’s Earnings Snapshot

Ohio Valley Banc reported first-quarter 2026 net income of $4.3 million, representing a 2.5% decline from $4.4 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share fell 3.2% to 91 cents from 94 cents a year earlier. Despite the modest earnings decline, total net interest income rose sharply by 13.3% year over year to $14.9 million from $13.1 million, supported by higher earning assets and margin expansion.

Total interest income increased 13.5% to $22.5 million from $19.8 million, reflecting growth in loan balances, while interest expense rose 13.9% to $7.6 million from $6.7 million. Noninterest income declined 9.8% to $3.3 million from $3.6 million, primarily due to the loss of electronic refund check and deposit fee income. Meanwhile, non-interest expenses increased 4.5% to $11.3 million from $10.8 million, mainly due to higher personnel and software costs.

OVBC’s Net Interest Income and Margin Expansion

A key highlight of the quarter was the solid net interest income, which was fueled by a $121 million rise in average earning assets, particularly a $146 million expansion in average loans concentrated in commercial lending segments. Net interest margin improved to 4.01% from 3.85% in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher yields on earning assets outpacing funding costs.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Quote

Ohio Valley Banc’s Asset Quality and Credit Costs

Credit costs increased notably during the quarter. The provision for credit losses rose to $1.6 million from $0.4 million in the prior year, largely due to specific reserves on two collateral-dependent loans and overall loan growth. Asset quality metrics also weakened, with nonperforming loans rising to 1.64% of total loans from 0.48% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.07% of total loans as of March 31, 2026, from 0.97% as of March 31, 2025, indicating a more cautious stance amid rising credit risks.

OVBC’s Noninterest Income and Expense Trends

Noninterest income declined primarily due to a $540,000 drop in electronic refund check and deposit fees following the expiration of a third-party tax processing agreement. This was partially offset by higher income from bank-owned life insurance and increased card interchange income.

On the expense side, salaries and employee benefits rose 5.6%, reflecting merit increases and higher healthcare costs, while software expenses climbed 24.4% due to investments in technology enhancements. FDIC insurance costs increased 31.7%, linked to asset growth and higher risk assessments. Despite these pressures, the efficiency ratio improved to 61.72% from 63.95%, indicating better cost management relative to revenues.

Ohio Valley Banc’s Balance Sheet Growth

Ohio Valley Banc continued to expand its balance sheet during the quarter. Total assets increased to $1.68 billion, up from $1.58 billion as of year-end 2025, driven by higher balances at the Federal Reserve and an increase in loans to $1.21 billion from $1.19 billion.

Total deposits rose to $1.42 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $1.33 billion as of year-end 2025, primarily in time deposits. Shareholders’ equity increased modestly to $171.3 million from $170.3 million during the same time, supported by retained earnings but partially offset by dividends and changes in accumulated other comprehensive income.

OVBC’s Management Commentary

Management highlighted that core performance remained solid despite the slight decline in earnings. President and CEO Larry Miller emphasized double-digit growth in net interest income, margin expansion and continued loan growth in targeted commercial markets. He also noted ongoing investments in personnel, technology and the franchise as part of a long-term strategy for sustainable performance.

Ohio Valley Banc’s Other Developments

OVBC did not indicate any acquisitions, divestitures or major restructuring activities during the quarter.

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Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

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