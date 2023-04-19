Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ohio Valley Banc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVBC is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.87% to 862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 11K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 36K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 26.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVBC by 15,195.93% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 16K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Background Information

Ohio Valley is the parent company of Ohio Valley Bank, which currently operates 18 offices throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio, Ohio Valley Bank has served its communities for 146 years, making it one of the oldest banks in the state. Ohio Valley also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in tax preparation and loans with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Bank provides checking and savings accounts, CD's, IRA's, trust services and home, business, mortgage, personal, auto, and education loans to retail and commercial customers in its communities. Ohio Valley Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

