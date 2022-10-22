Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 10th of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is around the industry average.

Ohio Valley Banc's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Ohio Valley Banc has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 35%, which means that Ohio Valley Banc would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ohio Valley Banc Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Ohio Valley Banc Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Ohio Valley Banc has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.6% per annum. Ohio Valley Banc definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Ohio Valley Banc Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ohio Valley Banc might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Ohio Valley Banc stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

