Dividends
OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that OVBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.65, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVBC was $22.65, representing a -45.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.50 and a 17.97% increase over the 52 week low of $19.20.

OVBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OVBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OVBC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular